DISCUSSION: Should Real Madrid approach Clasicos and big games differently?

Real Madrid deservedly beat Barcelona in the Clasico last Saturday, but not before nearly digging themselves a hole too big. Barcelona dominated the first half, but Real Madrid gathered themselves and dominated the second half. On the Managing Madrid post-game podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Jose Perez discussed this extensively.

Should Real Madrid pin their opponents more like they did against Barcelona in the 2nd half of Clasico?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Should Real Madrid approach Clasicos and big games differently? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

