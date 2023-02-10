VIDEO: Al Ahly Takeaways

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game live Zoom podcast (Al Ahly 1 - 4 Real Madrid) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, around 1.5 hours long, discussed the performances of Fede Valverde, Andriy Lunin, Luka Modric, and much more, including Sergio Arribas’s perfect night and bigger talking points on the season

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss how sustainable it is for Eduardo Camavinga to play left-back, Toni Kroos’s tracking the link-up between Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes, and much more:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3XoGzS6

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid