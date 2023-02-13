VIDEO: Should Castilla players be prioritized over players from Brazil?

On last week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics included: Will Jude Bellingham be deterred by the way Vinicius Jr is being treated in Spain? Plus: Marco Asensio contract negotiations, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not Real Madrid should prioritize the development of Castilla player over signing young players from Brazil:

