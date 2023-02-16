 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Real Madrid vs Elche takeaways

Kiyan, Jose, and Euan breakdown Rodrygo’s role, Benzema’s efficiency, Ceballos, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani, Jose C. Perez, and Euan McTear
Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Maria de Gracia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game live Zoom podcast (Real Madrid 4 - 0 Elche) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, around 1.25 hours long, discussed the performances of Nacho, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Benzema, Ceballos, and a ton more, including video break down and a Q&A at the end.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez and Euan McTear discuss Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI, the difference between Rodrygo and Vinicius, Dani Ceballos’s ball progression, and more:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/414Aspl

