VIDEO: How Camavinga and Ceballos have helped control games

Kiyan and Matt discuss how Real Madrid have conceded less chances by avoiding defensive football

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game live Zoom podcast (Real Madrid 2 - 0 Valencia) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, around 1.5 hours long, discussed the performances of Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and much more, including Eder Militao’s injury and Gabriel Paulista’s challenge on Vinicius Jr.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss how Real Madrid have conceded less chances by avoiding defensive football and how pivotal Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga have been:

