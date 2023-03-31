VIDEO: Ancelotti’s simple tactics and the ‘dark years’

On this week’s weekly Zoom Call that happens every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani spent an entire episode (over 1.5 hours) answering questions from fans face-to-face. Topics included: Gabriel Veiga, a three-at-the-back formation, contract renewals, Julian Nagelsmann, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week are about how Carlo Ancelotti can maximize the best Real Madrid line-up, putting in perspective the current situation compared to the ‘dark years’ in the mid-2000s, Rodrygo Goes’s recent quotes about Ancelotti’s simple tactics, and more.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/42W3xnx

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid