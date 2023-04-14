VIDEO: Is Vinicius better than Mbappe?

It’s been a big week for Vinicius Jr as he’s arguably been Real Madrid’s best player while winning all of his individual duels vs Ronald Araujo, Juan Foyth, and Reece James. The Brazilian has helped Real Madrid get half-way through advancing past Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals, and this week, former Real Madrid player Guti proclaimed that he is “better than Mbappe right now”. Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn broke down Real’s win over Chelsea, Guti’s quote, Fede Valverde / Alex Baena case, Barca’s finances, and more on Churros y Tácticas, most recently for CyT Patrons.

We've uploaded a free video clip (below) which is an excerpt from this week's Churros y Tácticas Podcast. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss Chelsea's struggles, and whether or not Vinicius is actually better than Kylian Mbappe:

