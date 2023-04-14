 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Is Vinicius a top-3 Balon D’or candidate?

Kiyan and Lucas also discuss Chelsea’s chances of a comeback, and Rodrygo vs Fede on the RW

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LONDON PODCAST

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics included: How the heck did Gavi win the Golden Boy award? Is Chelsea better or worse than Liverpool? And a ton more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on who the top-three nominees for the Balon D’or should be. Also in here: whether or not Chelsea have a chance of a comeback in the 2nd leg, and the difference between Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3mzVmNz

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid