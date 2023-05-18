VIDEO: Takeaways from Real Madrid’s 4 - 0 loss to Manchester City

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game live Zoom podcast (Manchester City 4 - 0 Real Madrid) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, two and a half hours long, discussed the performances of several players, tactical set-ups of both teams, and a ton more, including after match (transfers, coach, evolution) and a Q&A at the end.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, Mehedi Hassan, Eduardo Alvarez, Matt Wiltse, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Ruben Skjerping discuss Real Madrid’s tactical failures, Carlo Ancelotti’s future, back-up striker signings, and more.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ImFSUC

