VIDEO: Who should replace Marco Asensio?

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid live Zoom podcast which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, nearly 1.5 hours long, discussed the next Real Madrid era, some under-discussed transfer options, established players vs Castilla players, and a ton more, including an interactive Q&A session.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Ruben Skjerping discuss the difference in Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti’s respective build-up structures, the most realistic options to replace Marco Asensio, Fede Valverde’s best position, Carlo Ancelotti’s analysis of Real Madrid’s offense and defense, and more.

The full episode can be found here: https://shorturl.at/mtMW9

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid