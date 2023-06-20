VIDEO: Let’s stop asking players about Mbappe

It’s been a big month for Real Madrid as they’ve already announced and presented four new players to the public: Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu. But while those presentations are meant to be celebratory occassions, not all has been positive, as some of the media have tried to turn the presentations into Mbappe-themed press conferences.

On last week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons, this exact issues was discussed.

We’ve uploaded a free video clip (below) which is an excerpt from last week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss some of the embarrassing questions that have come in from journalists about Kylian Mbappe to the new Real Madrid players.

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/3tt5685f

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment.

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Ory5qn

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3vG2hp9

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas