DISCUSSION: How good was Bellingham on his debut?

On Saturday night’s Managing Madrid Mailbag Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse broke down Real Madrid’s 2 - 0 win over Athletic Club in great detail.

Of course, one of the main talking points from that match was the performance of Jude Bellingham, who was making his official debut in a Real Madrid shirt. Bellingham was spectacular, not only scoring a goal, but also putting in a Man of the Match Performance.

Here is a clip from that podcast of Kiyan’s thoughts on Bellingham’s performance:

What do you think? How good was Jude Bellingham on his debut? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

