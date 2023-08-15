DISCUSSION: Should Real Madrid continue to wait for Mbappe?

On Monday’s emergency Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discussed Eder Militao’s injury, who Real Madrid should sign (if they’re to sign anyone at all) at center-back, and Kepa’s official Real Madrid arrival.

Of course, one of the main talking points in the podcast was that on Sunday, PSG reincorporated Kylian Mbappe into their squad, and rumours of the Frenchman’s renewal with the Parisians started to surface. This led to a discussion on the entire Mbappe hysteria.

Here is a clip from that podcast of Kiyan’s thoughts on everything:

What do you think? Should Real Madrid continue waiting for Mbappe?? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid