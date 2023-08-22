DISCUSSION: How good has Dani Carvajal been?

On Saturday night’s Managing Madrid Post-game Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear broke Real Madrid’s 1 - 3 away win at Almeria in great detail.

Of course, one of the main talking points from that match was the performance of Dani Carvajal, who put in his second consecutive good showing this season. Carvajal was great defensively, but also got into dangerous positions offensively and his balls into the box were reliably good.

Here is a clip from that podcast of Kiyan’s thoughts on Carvajal’s form:

What do you think? How good has Dani Carvajal been? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

