DISCUSSION: La Liga’s cameras in the locker room — where do you stand?

La Liga has introduced new access for fans by sticking microphones and cameras pitchside and in locker rooms this season. Every team in Spain is allowed to refuse access, but will miss out on a small bit of revenue if they do so.

Real Madrid, of course, have denied access, and gladly turned down the money that comes along with it.

Here is a clip from Saturday night’s post-game podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Should cameras be allowed in the locker room? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid