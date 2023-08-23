DISCUSSION: Is Fede Valverde back to this best?

Fede Valverde may not have scored against Almeria last weekend, but he did a lot of great work in midfield and was involved in several important sequences.

Real Madrid beat Almeria thanks to two goals from Jude Bellingham and one from Vinicius Jr, but make no mistake that Carlo Ancelotti got tremendous output from his Uruguayan midfielder.

Here is a clip from Saturday night’s post-game podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on Fede Valverde’s importance vs Almeria:

What do you think? Is Fede Valverde back to his best?? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

