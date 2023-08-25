DISCUSSION: How is Vinicius Jr adapting to the diamond?

Vinicius Jr scored in a 1 - 3 win over Almeria last weekend, securing a vital three points for Real Madrid.

Much of the discourse surrounding Real Madrid’s superstar Brazilian winger has been: “Is the diamond suited for Vinicius?”. It certainly has gotten the best of Jude Bellingham, but Vinicius has struggled a bit to adapt.

Here is a clip from Saturday night’s post-game podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on Vinicius Jr’s adaptation to the diamond:

What do you think? Is Vinicius struggling in the diamond so far? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid