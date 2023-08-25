VIDEO: Will Real Madrid ever become a private company?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics this week included: Vinicius Jr’s adaptation to the diamon, Jude Bellingham’s best player comps, Gabriel Veiga’s Saudi move, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not Real Madrid is in trouble financially, and if they’ll ever become a private company. There’s also a bonus segment about Jurgen Klopp potentially managing Real Madrid one day:

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4nyymevm

Audio version for your podcast app:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid