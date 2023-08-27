DISCUSSION: Which player best fits Jude Bellingham’s player comp?

Jude Bellingham continues to impress. Last weekend against Celta Vigo, he scored his fourth goal in three games. The Managing Madrid crew broke down his and Real Madrid’s performances on the post-game podcast.

Much of the discourse lately is about Bellingham’s versatility, and how he’s able to play in so many different positions. And that begs the question: What is his player comp?

Here is a clip from Friday night’s post-game podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on what kind of player Bellingham is:

What do you think? Which player does Jude Bellingham remind you of? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

