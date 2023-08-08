DISCUSSION: How can Real Madrid improve their defense?

After Real Madrid lost to Juventus 3 - 1 in Orlando in August, Carlo Ancelotti told the media after the game that perhaps a solution to Real Madrid’s defensive struggles is to “lower the block”.

After the game, on the post-game Managing Madrid Podcast, that quote got Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan talking about whether or not going into a lower block would actually solve the team’s defensive issues.

Here is a clip of Kiyan’s thought on the matter:

What do you think? Would it be a good idea to go into a low block? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

