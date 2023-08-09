VIDEO: How will Mbappe affect Vinicius and Bellingham?

This video is brought to you by Fairmont Dallas Hotel — the best place to stay in Dallas.

On last week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics last week included: Who are the top-four center-backs in Real Madrid history? Is Pepe underrated? Will Arda Güler be ok? And a ton more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on how Kylian Mbappe’s arrival might affect the roles of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham:

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4wp568su

Audio version for your podcast app:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid