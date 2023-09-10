DISCUSSION: Would Haaland fit Real Madrid better than Mbappe in 2024?

In a clear year of transition for Real Madrid, where they’ve opted to leave the number nine shirt vacant for the first time in club history, many are already pointing ahead to next summer, when Real Madrid will have to ultimately sign a striker. In that scenario, will free agent Kylian Mbappe be signed, or may Real Madrid look to see if they can pry Erling Haaland out of his contract?

But above all, who fits the team better?

Here is a clip from last week’s live call podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Would Haaland fit better than Mbappe? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

