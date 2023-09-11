DISCUSSION: Would Vinicius have taken the leap had Mbappe been signed in 2021?

Many people are tired of talking about Kylian Mbappe, understandably, but in a twist of the discussion, one of the Managing Madrid Patrons on the weekly live Zoom call told Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar that fans should be grateful that Mbappe didn’t arrive — especially back in 2021 because it allowed Vinicius Jr to become the player he has now become.

Kiyan and Sid both agreed with this take.

Here is a clip from last week’s live call podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Did Mbappe’s non-arrival benefit Vinicius? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid