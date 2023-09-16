DISCUSSION: Does Lucas Vazquez deserve more credit?

During Real Madrid’s incredible three-peat under the Zinedine Zidane (1.0) era, there were many superstars that stepped up, as well as several important role players. One of those role players, Lucas Vazquez, found himself starting many of those games, and many fans would send their complaints into the podcast that Vazquez should not be playing as much as was. Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete had an extensive discussion about this on the last week’s podcast.

Was Vazquez untreated fairly by fans?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Was Vazquez treated unfairly by fans? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid