DISCUSSION: Should Tchouameni have started over one of Modric or Kroos against Atletico?

Real Madrid were outplayed and beaten badly against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday night, and many pointed to Carlo Ancelotti’s decisions. One of those decisions was to “rest” (as Ancelotti himself explained) Aurelien Tchouameni in favour of starting both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric together. Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discussed this directly from the stadium on last night’s post-game podcast.

How big of a mistake was it to bench Tchouameni?

Here are two clips from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Should Tchouameni haves started? Should Modric and Kroos have started together? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

