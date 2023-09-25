DISCUSSION: Why did Modric and Kroos start the Derbi?

Was it that predictable? At the end of the day and in the biggest game of the 2023-24 season so far, Carlo Ancelotti gave veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos the chance to start together, even if it meant that Modric was going to play as an attacking midfielder the whole game.

Aurelien Tchouameni was the odd man out and started the game on the bench, leaving Real Madrid in a vulnerable position in the midfield as Kroos failed to track down defensively during the first half. Yes, he scored the team’s only goal and was efficient offensively, but his lack of help on Fran Garcia’s side ended up costing Real Madrid many chances.

Camavinga himself wasn’t comfortable as the defensive midfielder either. In the end, it’s clear that Ancelotti’s decision to start both Kroos and Modric cost the team.

