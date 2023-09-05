DISCUSSION: Why can’t referees see Camavinga’s clean tackles?

In the latest edition of ‘Eduardo Camavinga gets called for a foul for absolutely nothing’, the French midfielder made a brilliant challenge in the first half in Real Madrid’s 2 - 1 win over Getafe only to get called for a foul. (Post-game podcast, is here.)

Camavinga’s sliding challenges have always been unfairly punished by the referees, because of his incredible ability to reach the ball cleanly with his anticipation and athletic ability.

Here is a clip from Saturday night’s post-game podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Does Camavinga get unfairly punished? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

