DISCUSSION: Has Tchouameni been Real Madrid’s 2nd best player this season?

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has firmly cemented himself as Real Madrid’s starting midfield anchor, has been in incredible form, bringing some much needed stability to Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Tchouameni’s defensive coverage has been great, as has been his passing. Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete had an extensive discussion about this on the Monday podcast.

Has he been Real Madrid’s best player after Jude Bellingham so far?

Here is a clip from Monday’s podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Has Tchouamni been Real Madrid’s second best player? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

