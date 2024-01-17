DISCUSSION: Why Real Madrid Are A Pizza Oven

Real Madrid have a very unique station in all of sports history in that they have a very clear, distinguished mentality when it comes to ‘fighting until the end’. Since its inception, the club has been riddled with historic and unlikely comebacks in the most crucial of moments. As Kiyan Sobhani discussed on the Managing Madrid Podcast, specifcally on the weekly live Zoom call when asked about it, Real Madrid’s DNA is special.

Here is a clip from the live call, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Is the pizza oven analogy applicable to Real Madrid? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid