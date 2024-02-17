VIDEO: Reaction to Mbappe leaving PSG

This was a 45 minute clip from this week’s Managing Madrid live Zoom podcast which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, about 1.5 hours long, also discussed tactics, formations, some Real Madrid history, and much more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons to join our regular live calls yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan react to the Kylian Mbappe news as it happened in real time on Thursday, and Kiyan also provided inside information on the Alphonso Davies situation:

Audio version for your Podcast app:

The full episode can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/y9psp36d

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid