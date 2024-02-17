 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Reaction to Mbappe leaving PSG

Kiyan also provides inside information on the Alphonso Davies situation

By Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan Pranggon
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

This was a 45 minute clip from this week’s Managing Madrid live Zoom podcast which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, about 1.5 hours long, also discussed tactics, formations, some Real Madrid history, and much more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons to join our regular live calls yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan react to the Kylian Mbappe news as it happened in real time on Thursday, and Kiyan also provided inside information on the Alphonso Davies situation:

Audio version for your Podcast app:

The full episode can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/y9psp36d

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid