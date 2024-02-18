DISCUSSION: What makes Tchouameni good at center-back?

With Real Madrid being decimated by injuries this season, particularly at the center-back position, Carlo Ancelotti has had to get creative and have players play out of position. And while it’s not ideal to have lost three center-backs due to injury, it’s been huge for the team that Aurelien Tchouameni has been playing so good in the backline. Most recently, Tchouameni was stellar in a win over RB Leipzig.

On the Managing Madrid Post-game podcast for the Leipzig game, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed this extensively.

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? How heroic has Tchouameni been? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

