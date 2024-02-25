DISCUSSION: How Many Minutes Will Arda Güler Get Next Season?

Next season, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid will be loaded in attack, as the two respective stars will join an already strong cast of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham. Of course, there is also Joselu, and the young man that Real Madrid acquired last season: Arda Güler. The young Turkish star is in desperate need of playing time given he’s had a injury-riddled start to his Real Madrid career. Now that he’s back and healthy, there are many players ahead of him in the depth chart, and that pecking will be even more cluttered next season.

On the Managing Madrid Post-game podcast for the Rayo Vallecano game, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Jose Perez discussed this extensively.

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Is it going to be difficult to juggle minutes next season with Mbappe’s arrival? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

