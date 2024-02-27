DISCUSSION: Eden Hazard’s problematic unprofessionalism

Like clockwork, Eden Hazard recently came out in the media again to discuss his time at Real Madrid. This time, on Jon Obi-Mikel’s podcast, the Belgian reiterated what he’s said several times since retiring: That he did not care much to take care of himself, liked to enjoy beer “after a good game”, did not train in the summer time, and arrived to the start of each season “four or five kilos overweight”.

On a recent Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discussed this extensively.

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Every time Eden Hazard reminds Real Madrid fans how much he didn’t care, is it a sign of disrespect to the club and its fans? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid