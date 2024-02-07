DISCUSSION: Why is Nacho struggling this season?

Nacho Fernandez, captain of team when on the field, has played a significant amount of minutes this season due to injured to Eder Militao, David Alaba, and most recently, Antonio Rudiger. Normally, Nacho is a very reliable defender who is perfect as a fourth-choice center-back. But as the Managing Madrid crew discussed on the Managing Madrid Podcast, he has struggled this season, and has made several costly mistakes.

Here is a clip from the Atletico Madrid Post-game Podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? What’s happening to Nacho this season? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

