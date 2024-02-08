 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DISCUSSION: We need to appreciate the unicorn that is Toni Kroos

By Managing Madrid
new
Real Madrid CF v Atletico Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

In what is possibly — but hopefully not — his last season of football before he retires, Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is playing some of the best football of his career. That’s something we’ve been saying for years now, which is a testament to Kroos’s greatness over a long stretch. Kroos, who is arguably the greatest passer in football history, is starting to leave little doubt now about how unique he is as a footballer. There has never been someone who hits accurate difficult passes at such a prolific level as Kroos does.

Against Atletico Madrid last weekend, as the Managing Madrid Podcast crew discussed, Kroos was immaculate again.

Here is a clip from the Atletico Madrid Post-game Podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Should Kroos be appreciated more? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

