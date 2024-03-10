VIDEO: Talking To Madridistas Outside The Bernabeu: MBAPPE EDITION

Talking to Madridistas Outside The Santiago Bernabeu: MBAPPE EDITION

Welcome to a new series at Managing Madrid, where we document some of the fan experience at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The series provides a glimpse of the atmosphere outside the stadium before the game, the mood of the fans, and some behind-the-scenes of the match itself.

For ths edition, Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani heads to the Bernabeu two hours before Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig and talks to Madridistas all around the world who made the pilgrimage into Madrid for the game. Fans give their predictions, thoughts on the season, and more.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid