DISCUSSION: Camavinga’s ‘Fun Energy’

By now, everyone is fully aware that Eduardo Camavinga not only is a great footballer, but a great character as well. He’s generally one of the primary sources of fun in the locker-room and training sessions, and, as far as ‘the power of friendship’ goes, he’s about as loveable as it gets — contributing greatly to the team’s harmony and good atmosphere.

Recently, Real Madrid sent Camavinga out for the pre-game press conference at Real Madrid City the day before the RB Leipzig game at the Bernabeu. Managing Madrid attended the press conference, and saw first hand how much the press in the room loved him.

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

The main message? MORE CAMAVINGA PRESS CONFERENCES. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

