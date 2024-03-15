DISCUSSION: How Will Mbappe Fit Tactically At Real Madrid?

With Kylian Mbappe finally (although, you never know with this infinite saga) coming over to Real Madrid next season as a free agent, the theorizing about where everybody fits, tactically, has begun.

Some theorize that Mbappe will not accept playing a more central role, and if he does, it won’t work, with Vinicius Jr already taking the left wing. Others, including most of the Managing Madrid staff — as discussed on the podcast — are not as worried about it.

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Are you worried about the tactical with Mbappe? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

