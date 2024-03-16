DISCUSSION: Who should be Real Madrid’s starting center back pair next season?

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are ready to return, as soon as the Champions League quarter-finals, and possibly even prior to that against Athletic Club.

If we fast forward to next season, Real Madrid will have at least all of Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba in the squad. Nacho may or may not renew, and if he doesn’t, Real Madrid will surely sign another center-back.

Who should start in the backline?

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Who should be Real Madrid’s starting center back pair next season? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

