DISCUSSION: Are We Entering A New Galactico Era?

With a certain Kylian Mbappe imminently — although, you never truly know for sure — arriving next summer, some in the media have theorized that having him join an already star-studded squad could go wrong for Real Madrid.

There have been comparisons to other star-studded teams in the past, namely the Real Madrid Galacticos of Florentino Perez’s first Real Madrid tenure, as well as the Messi - Neymar - Mbappe trio from last season.

But is this version of Real Madrid completely different from those two examples?

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Mbappe at Real Madrid next season — can it compare it to the previous Galacticos or Messi / Neymar / Mbappe at PSG? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

