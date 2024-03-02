 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DISCUSSION: How important will Mendy be next season with Mbappe’s arrival?

With Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival to Real Madrid, the discussion has begun about how the tactics will unfold. With so many attacking superstars, and a left side that may not defend much (Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos) — is it important to have a defensive-minded left-back like Ferland Mendy to compensate?

On a recent Managing Madrid Podcast, the crew discussed this extensively.

Here is a clip from the podcast of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Does Mendy’s defensive ability behind Vinicius and Mbappe make more sense? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

