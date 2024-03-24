WATCH: Endrick’s performance off the bench vs England

Welcome to a new series on Managing Madrid: Highlight packages and player comps! As we delve into more and more video content, we’ll also be keeping it in mind to make player comps after games — both Real Madrid at the club level as well as its players on international duty. We hope you enjoy.

In today’s highlight package, we look at Endrick’s performance for Brazil off the bench vs England in an international friendly match. With the scoreline deadlocked at 0 - 0, Endrick entered the field for Rodrygo Goes in the 71st minute.

In just 19 minutes, Endrick made an immediate impact. Nine minutes after entering the field, he found himself making a third-man run as both he and Vinicius Jr snuck past England’s high line. Vinicius’s initial shot was saved, but Endrick was there to slot home the rebound and score the game-winner.

We’ve compiled Endrick’s touches off the bench vs England below.

Enjoy: