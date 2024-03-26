DISCUSSION: Is Fede Valverde The Most Underrated Midfielder In The World?

Is there a single right-central midfielder Real Madrid fans would trade Fede Valverde for?

That is a rhetorical question.

On a recent Managing Madrid Podcast, the crew analyzed Fede Valverde’s heatmap for the season, and that got the discussion going into a direction about his overall brilliance as a football. Everything revealed that he is absolutely indispensable to Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘Once de Gala’.

Here is a clip from the podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Is Fede Valverde the most underrated player in the world? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

