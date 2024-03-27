DISCUSSION: Who Should Partner Rudiger Vs Manchester City?

Antonio Rudiger has been one of the best center-backs in world football this season. In the absences of both Eder Militao and David Alaba — two outstanding defensive pillars — Rudidger has filled in and proved his world class level.

On a recent Podcast, Managing Madrid’s chief editors, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete, joined Faysal’s podcast to discuss the upcoming Manchester City vs Real Madrid tie. Part of the conversation focused on the center-back pairing, and what the best option is.

Here is a clip from the podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani and Faysal giving their thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Tchouameni or Nacho at CB vs Manchester City? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

