DISCUSSION: Will Endrick Become A Clutch Star At Real Madrid?

In back-to-back appearances at two massive stadiums — Wembly, Santiago Bernabeu — risking Brazilian star Endrick has scored in both games, and in doing so, has become the youngest goalscorer for the Brazilian National Team since Ronaldo Nazario in 1994.

On a recent Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani reflected on Endrick’s presence and skill set, and made a prediction for his Real Madrid career.

Here is a clip from the podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? How excited are you about Endric? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid