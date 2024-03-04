DISCUSSION: What happens to Lunin when Courtois returns?

The great, nay, legendary Thibaut Courtois will return soon from his horrific ACL injury. Carlo Ancelotti has said in a recent press conference that the Belgian goalkeeper, along with Eder Militao, should return after April 14 (after Real Madrid’s game vs Mallorca).

That begs the question, what happens to Andriy Lunin, who’s having a great season, when Courtois returns?

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Can Real Madrid keep Andriy Lunin to succeed Thibaut Courtois? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

