WATCH: Rodrygo Comp, cooking Athletic Club

Welcome to a new series on Managing Madrid: Highlight packages and player comps! As we delve into more and more video content, we’ll also be keeping it in mind to make player comps after games — both Real Madrid at the club level as well as its players on international duty. We hope you enjoy.

In today’s highlight package, we look at Rodrygo’s performance for Real Madrid in a starting left-wing role against Athletic Club at the Bernabeu. With Vinicius Jr out of the line-up due to suspension, Rodrygo took the mantle, scoring two brilliant goals while causing problems with his dribbling and passing throughout the match.

In 80 minutes, Rodrygo scored the game’s only two goals. He also nearly had an assist, after a pass found Brahim Diaz in the box, but the Moroccan international hit the post.

We’ve compiled Rodrygo’s touches against Athletic below.

Enjoy: