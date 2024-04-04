DISCUSSION: What is the REAL purpose of Castilla?

Real Madrid have long been one of the best producers of talent for European football. The academy is one of the most prolific producers of footballers and the club has made a lot of money on players from the academy.

On a recent Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani was asked by Members on the weekly live Zoom call whether or not he was disappointed that more academy players don’t actually make it into the first team.

Here is a clip from the podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Are you disappointed there aren’t more Castilla players in Real Madrid’s 1st team squad? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

