DISCUSSION: Is Real Madrid’s Youth System Underrated?

Dani Carvajal recently said: “the great explanation of Barcelona developing better academy talents than Madrid is how each club is financially. When you are not in good condition, you have no option but to rely on the academy. Jude was available on the market as one of the best player and if you can, you have to sign him.”

This led to a big discussion on the latest Churros y Tácticas Podcast, where Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss how true Carvajal’s words were.

Here is a brief clip from the debate, of Kiyan and Diego giving their thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Does La Masia have better PR than La Fábrica? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

